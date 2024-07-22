Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.77-5.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $7.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,116. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.89.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

