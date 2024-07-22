Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.390-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.770-5.970 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.08. 3,248,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,295. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.90. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

