Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $7.13 on Monday, hitting $287.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,116. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

