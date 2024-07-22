Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

BBU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

BBU opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

