Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Target Price at $127.33

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.44.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,513 shares of company stock worth $3,869,053. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

