Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $627.18

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $627.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $563.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.52 and a 200-day moving average of $563.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

