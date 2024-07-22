Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $139.50

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.3 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

