Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $139.50

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

