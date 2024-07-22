Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.99 and last traded at $159.85. Approximately 7,760,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,178,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.35.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

The company has a market cap of $749.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

