BP (NYSE:BP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.48.

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BP

BP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BP by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.