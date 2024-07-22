Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.69 and last traded at $180.38. Approximately 1,529,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,189,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

