BMO Capital Markets Boosts Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target to $12.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

ESRT stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 663,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 67,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.