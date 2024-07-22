BMO Capital Markets Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.19.

TSE:CHP.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.09. 272,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,094. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.46.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

