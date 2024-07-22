Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
SCHG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,352. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.89.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
