Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,126. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

