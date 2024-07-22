Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $120.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.38.

BX opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,442,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,766,875,000 after buying an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after buying an additional 322,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,859,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

