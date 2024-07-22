BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.54

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 259310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2132 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

