BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.54

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 259310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2132 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
