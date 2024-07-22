BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.54

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEARGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 259310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2132 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

