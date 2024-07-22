Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.86 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $2.86 million and $84,478.92 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.22986293 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $53,959.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

