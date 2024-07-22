Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,117.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.