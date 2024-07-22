Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

BIG opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Big Lots by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 323,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

