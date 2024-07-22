Barclays Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $850.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $775.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $749.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $773.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

