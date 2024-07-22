Barclays Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $470.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $524.89.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $404.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

