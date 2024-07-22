Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,984,363 shares of company stock worth $1,089,448,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

