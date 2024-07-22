Bank of America Boosts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,545. The company has a market cap of $841.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 2.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 553.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 75,285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 144,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after acquiring an additional 187,653 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

