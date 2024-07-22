Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Badger Meter worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BMI. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

NYSE:BMI traded up $10.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,517. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.07.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

