B. Riley Lowers Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) to Hold

B. Riley lowered shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Augmedix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Augmedix from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Augmedix Stock Up 145.7 %

AUGX stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.27.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Augmedix by 64.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Augmedix by 102.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 444,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225,330 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Augmedix by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 490,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 216,339 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

