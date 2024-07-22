AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) COO Sells $1,233,270.55 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AZZ Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in AZZ by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AZZ by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

