Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.06 and last traded at $134.06. Approximately 50,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 617,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

