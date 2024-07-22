AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.74

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 540314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

AvePoint Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,200. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

