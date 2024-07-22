ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $935.47 and last traded at $932.87. Approximately 635,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,163,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $895.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $939.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

