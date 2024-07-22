ASD Price Tops $0.0405 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, ASD has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04017206 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,410,311.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/."

