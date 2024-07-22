Arweave (AR) Trading 34% Higher Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $76.66 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $33.77 or 0.00049708 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 34% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,945.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00587957 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00070033 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.
