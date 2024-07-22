ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 2.6%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 168.79 and last traded at 167.60. Approximately 2,631,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,817,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at 163.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 109.08.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is 122.26.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.