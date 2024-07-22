Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKDA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

