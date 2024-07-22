Arbor Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 25,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 19,765 call options.
Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of ABR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,548. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.03.
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.
Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
Read More
