Arbor Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABR)

Shares of ABR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,548. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

