Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 7074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.92.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.12) by C$0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
