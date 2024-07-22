Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 218.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,516 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $170,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.26. 6,517,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,802. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

