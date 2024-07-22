Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.12

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 1122327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.