AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of AU stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,562,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after buying an additional 995,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

