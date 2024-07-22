AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 38.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 224,548 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.