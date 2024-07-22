Analyzing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK)

Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Energy and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A RingCentral -6.18% N/A -1.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Benchmark Energy and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 10 8 1 2.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RingCentral has a consensus price target of $38.94, suggesting a potential upside of 18.77%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

98.6% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Energy and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RingCentral $2.20 billion 1.37 -$165.24 million ($1.49) -22.01

Benchmark Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Summary

RingCentral beats Benchmark Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

