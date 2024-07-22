Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $45,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

