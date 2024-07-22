American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 195,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,868. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

