American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 415.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.75. 2,585,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,091. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $253.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.94 and a 200 day moving average of $222.21. The firm has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

