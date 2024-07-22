Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Get Ameren alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,638 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Ameren by 204.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 7,133.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after purchasing an additional 947,011 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $60,445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.