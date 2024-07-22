Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $49.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $44.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

