Allstate Corp Sells 38 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $299.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,107. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.34.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

