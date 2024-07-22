Allstate Corp Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.02. 3,692,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

