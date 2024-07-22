Allstate Corp Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 197.5% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 17.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day moving average is $193.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.