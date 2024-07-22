Allstate Corp Invests $212,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PH traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $552.13. The company had a trading volume of 517,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.78 and a 200 day moving average of $523.61. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.