Allstate Corp Invests $212,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.4 %
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.