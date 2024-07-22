Allstate Corp Has $165,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,088,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,358,191. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

